The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glimpse

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Hera Mishra has entered the show and essays the role of Ruhi, who is Neil and Aarohi’s daughter. She is the cutest little munchkin and seems like she has already become a favorite on sets.

Ruhi or Hera is seen with her on-screen Matashree and Dadi, ie, Karishma Sawant and Ami Trivedi. Check out the Birla Ladies as they are all smiles for the camera!

What do you think of This awesome Trio from the show?

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same.

He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

He will be of the opinion that Abhimanyu should get to meet Abhir, know about his son while Akshara is strongly against this. She tells him that if he doesn’t want them, then Akshara can move out with Abhir.

