The 3 generations of Birla Ladies from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exude sheer Happiness in This Still; Hera Mishra shares a Glimpse

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Hera Mishra has entered the show and essays the role of Ruhi, who is Neil and Aarohi’s daughter. She is the cutest little munchkin and seems like she has already become a favorite on sets.

Ruhi or Hera is seen with her on-screen Matashree and Dadi, ie, Karishma Sawant and Ami Trivedi. Check out the Birla Ladies as they are all smiles for the camera!

Check out!

What do you think of This awesome Trio from the show?

What do you think will happen once Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his son?

Share your guesses with us in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same.

He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

He will be of the opinion that Abhimanyu should get to meet Abhir, know about his son while Akshara is strongly against this. She tells him that if he doesn’t want them, then Akshara can move out with Abhir.

