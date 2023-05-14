The actors of Star Bharat share their wishes for their mother while addressing fans about the importance of Mother's Day in their life

MUMBAI :The relationship between mother and child is the most precious in the world. At every age we need mother's love. Mother's Day is being celebrated on 14 May this year. People try to make their mother feel special on this day and tell them that what is the role of mother in their life and they love her very much. Mother's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but also in many other countries. In such a situation, the actors of Star Bharat shared many special things about their special preparations done for the mother while telling the importance of this day.

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who plays a pivotal role in the show Na Age Ki Seema Ho, talks about the importance of Mother's Day, "A mother is always a mother and she always puts her family, children above herself, as we see this from childhood. We have grown up so it is in our nature. As a mother we have to face many difficulties yet we maintain the harmony of everything. We should take care of ourselves along with others as we have to take care of others. I have always brought up my children on my own by reading books and learning from the environment around me and with the help of other people around me. For 13 years I brought up my children as a strict mother, but after that for 18 years we They have to be friends because after that there are many hormonal changes in them which relationship lasts for life time. Mother is what everyone needs at every age and I still miss my mother a lot. Someone like that in my life Not the same woman who can take care of me but my mother has given me a lot of courage and has taken care of me. So, I congratulate all the mothers on Mother's Day.

Rachana Mistry from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’- "On this Mother's Day, I would like to express my warm wishes to all the mothers and express my gratitude towards my own mother, who is not only a beautiful woman but also a blessing in my life. I am grateful for the presence of other motherly figures in my life, particularly my two elder sisters, who have taken care of me and my siblings like a mother would when our mother couldn't be present. I am thankful to my mother for giving birth to sisters who are just like her. I acknowledge and appreciate the hard work that mothers put in to take care of their families. My family has a tradition of celebrating Mother's Day by ordering my mother's favorite chocolate cake and going out for dinner the next day, where she orders all the food. I am excited to continue this tradition this year and hope to celebrate this day with my mother for many more years to come."



Kajal Chauhan aka Gaura from ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ Kajal Chauhan, famous for her role as Gaura in the TV series 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai,' extends her wishes to all mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. She says, “Parents should be made to feel special every day and not just on a specific day. I seize the opportunity of Mother's Day to express my affection towards my own mother. I’m very close to my mother and I grew up in a humble family and couldn't afford to buy my mother presents. However, with the support and love of my mother, I have achieved success and can now buy things that bring my mother happiness. Despite my mother's absence with me here in the city I coordinate with my younger siblings to give my mother the gifts she always wanted”.



