The actual TRUTH behind Maya's REVENGE from MJ will now be REVEALED in Beyhadh 2!

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is one of the most loved television shows today.

While the original drama was all about love and obsession, the drama now revolves around hatred, betrayal and revenge. The show, ever since the very start was exciting, dark and mysterious. While we cannot wait to tune into the show daily at 9 pm, there is another reason why we love watching the show. The characters of MJ and Rudra too are very intriguing and currently we are aware that Maya wants to take revenge from MJ by killing his family members thereby destroying him.

The show has been hinting at flashbacks where Maya faced domestic violence and MJ even killed Maya's child. However, the story has not completely opened up. But looks like now the show will start revealing the entire tale as it will soon go into a flashback mode 15 years ago when MJ was young and where it all began!

While Jennifer shared pictures of the team in Rishikesh, Ashish Chowdhry who plays the character of MJ gave a subtle hint by posting an update on his social media handle. Take a look:

