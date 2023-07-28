In the ‘Andaaz Undekha Special’ on India's Best Dancer 3, Boogie LLB and Saumya Kamble impress Karisma Kapoor with an unusual dance act using a ‘hoverboard.’

MUMBAI :This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, get ready to be enthralled by the “Andaaz Undekha” special of India’s Best Dancer Season 3. This challenge will witness the talented contestants and choreographers showcase their exceptional moves while using a prop to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur. Bollywood diva – Karisma Kapoor and renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be part of the episodes as guest judges, while music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster, ‘Psycho’.



But it was Contestant Boogie LLB and choreographer Saumya Kamble’s electrifying performance to the superhit song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ that won the hearts of the judges. The standout element of their act was the usage of their prop – a hoverboard, which added an extra edge to their performance. Impressed by their effort, Karisma Kapoor says, “It was a fantastic performance, and I could never have imagined that this song could be performed so well using the hoverboard. It was a very unusual yet innovative idea, and I really liked the dance steps as well.”



Furthermore, Judge Geeta Kapur will speak about how Karisma and Govinda added their unique flavor and flair to the original song back in the day. Responding to this, Karisma Kapoor will narrate an interesting event from her time shooting this song with Govinda aka ChiChi, saying, "When I was learning the art of dance, I think that ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ was one of the most well-choreographed dances that I did with Chichi. So, for me, I got to learn a lot through this song. And it’s a journey that you are starting as well with the same song.”



