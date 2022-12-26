The Anupamaa stars celebrate the birthday of This little munchkin

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Pakhi’s trouble with her marriage and Anupama trying to balance her responsibility between her children.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Similarly, now we came across a post from the sets of the show and we can see Ashlesha Savant, Adhik Mehta, Muskan Bamne, among other stars celebrating the little munchkin- Aarya aka Pari’s birthday.

We can see that Aarya is so dear to everyone on set and they all share a great bond off-camera too. Kedar Aashish too was present for this event and Muskan held the child in her arms as they cut the cake!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Baa misunderstands Anuj that he doesn't like them staying in the Kapadia house, and so she decides to leave.

Bapuji tells her that they can't go back to the Shah house as some work is going on there. He tells her to not misunderstand Anuj and to consider this as her own house.

On the other hand, Anuj makes Toshu understand that Pari is his daughter and he should know how to handle her, and that if he carries her in his hands, Pari will calm down and exactly what he says happens.

