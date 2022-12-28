The Anupamaa team is grateful to God for This reason

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Pakhi’s trouble with her marriage and Anupama trying to balance her responsibility between her children.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. Actors often keep their fans updated with glimpses in their lives and at times, about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets, while they wait for their shot.

Recently, we came across some posts from the sets of Anupamaa and we can see them hosting a puja for the year that has passed. Alpana Buch shared the picture of a hawan.

2022 is coming to an end and just like us, seems like team Anupamaa is also grateful to the past time and we can see their excitement here

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anupamaa is struggling to keep a balance between both her families.

As Anupamaa is leaving for the concert, Baa stops her and informs her that Pari is unwell. The latter is vomiting and Baa is stressed as she doesn’t know what to do.

Anupamaa will pacify Pari as well as calm down Baa. Anupamaa will be in a huge dilemma as she would want to be with Choti Anu on the dance floor as well.

Baa will make the situation worse as Anupamaa will neither be able to be there for Choti Anu as well as take care of Pari.

