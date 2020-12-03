The audience has become intelligent now, bold scenes can't lure them anymore: Shehzada Dhami

MUMBAI: "Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka" actor Shehzada Dhami feels that OTT platforms have given way to good content to the viewers. He also confessed that the audience has risen above the bold content and wants quality content.

"There was a time when you could get more audience with bold scenes in shows and series, but not anymore. The audience has become very intelligent and those bold scenes can't lure them anymore. They want good and quality content, something that makes sense and is entertaining at the same time," he said.

Asked if he is ready to do a bold scene on-screen, he said, "I have never really given it a thought, but if the script demands and it's very essential for my character and the sequence of the show, then I might. But if someone asks to do bold and intimate scenes randomly, then I won't."

Sharing his opinion on the digital boom in the country, the young actor pointed out that it is providing opportunities to all the aspiring and struggling actors.

"The OTT platforms have given a lot of opportunities to the new talent in the country. There are so many young boys and girls who are able to make a mark in the industry because of this. With so many web series being made and everyone is getting the opportunity to showcase their talent and this industry works purely on your talent," Shehzada said.

So why is he still away from the web? "My debut show was 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka', and while I was doing it, I was getting a lot of calls for web series. People were seeing my work on TV and were approaching me, but I was doing a show then and of course I didn't want to leave it. Now I am just waiting for something good, in fact, I am giving auditions for TV shows also. But if I get an option to do a web series then I will definitely do it because people are watching it more now," he said.

He also asserted that the audience is preferring the web more because of the options they get.

"The content on the web is excellent. In fact, I feel OTT platforms have given us a lot of options in the comforts of our home, and it's available in various languages too. In fact, I feel because of the lockdown and the pandemic people are preferring them instead of going to a theatre. Even I love to watch films and shows on OTT platforms," Shehzada said.

