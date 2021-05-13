The audience is missing the bond of ‘Sumod’ in SAB TV’s Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: SAB TV show Kaatelal & Sons recently went on air and the show has kept the audience hooked to the television screens within a short span of time.

The lead pair of the show Susheela and Pramod is played by Jiya Shankar and Paras Arora. We all know how well they bond and the comfort they share with each other. In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, Jiya had confessed that shooting with Paras is effortless. The duo didn't hit it off from the day they met but their journey has been the one that nurtured with time. Jiya and Paras are popularly and lovingly called ‘Sumod’ (Susheela and Pramod).

It's been quite some time that Paras is not seen in the show and the audience seem to be missing Jiya and Paras’ chemistry. A fan took to social media to share that she really misses the bond of Sumod and that Paras should return to the show soon. She mentioned that she is excited to see her favourite couple.

Take a look:

Kaatelal & Sons narrates a tale of Dharampal Thakur, who lives with his twin daughters Garima and Susheela and owns a haircutting salon. However, things change when the daughters decide to run their father's business. The show premiered on 16 November 2020. It was produced by Contiloe Pictures Private Ltd, and stars Megha Chakraborty, Jiya Shankar, Ashok Lokhande, Sachin Chaudhary, Paras Arora and Sahil Phull in pivotal roles among others.

