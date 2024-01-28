The audience's wish has been granted as Anupama and Anuj finally encounter each other in America in The Star Plus Show Anupama! Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupama Shares With Us Insights About The Same!

Anupama

MUMBAI : The StarPlus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience. Anupama is constantly winning the hearts of the viewers and is reigning the TRP charts with its gripping plot. With new twists and drama unfolding in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, the show has kept the audience hooked on their television screens. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama and Anuj's lives in America. Anupama works for Yashpal at Spice and Chutney, an American Indian restaurant, and intends to create her own identity in America. The makers dropped an interesting promo for the Star Plus show Anupama, which will indeed be a gift to all MaAn fans as they will witness Anupama and Anuj encountering each other for the first time in America after their separation. Finally, Anupama and Anuj have met, giving their fans hope for their reunion. It will be intriguing to witness how Anupama and Anuj's love will rekindle.

Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupama, shares, "It has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Anupama. Slowly and steadily, Anupama is moulding herself in the culture of America, keeping in mind her roots! Anupama intends to create her own identity in America; she has also received employment there, but destiny has some other plans in store for her. Anupama and Anuj have encountered each other in America after their separation. This is surely going to bring a wide smile and sense of happiness for the MaAn fans and also build the anticipation to what will happen next!"

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupama airs on Watch today at 10 pm on StarPlus.
 

