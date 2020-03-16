The battle in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ gets intense this weekend in the ‘Relay Week’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 13:01
The battle in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ gets intense this weekend in the ‘Relay Week’

MUMBAI: The competition on Khatron Ke Khiladi has been only getting interesting with every passing weekend leaving viewers thoroughly entertained. In yet another ‘dhamakedaar’ weekend, the daredevil khiladis will put their best foot forward as they pass the baton of fear in this ‘Relay week’. At the start of the challenge, host Rohit Shetty selects two contestants to participate in the stunts. Like a relay game, each of these contestants get a chance to nominate their fellow contestants to perform the stunt. While the chain of nominating co-contestants continues, the contestants in the end get divided into two separate teams and perform the stunts.  

The competition intensifies as Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik pull yet another fierce fight with each other in the ‘Teeter Totter stunt’. The ‘desi boys’ leave no stone unturned in performing the stunt and give each other a robust fight. Later, the water stunt gets challenging for the Khiladis, as Chetna Pande has a tough time in performing the stunt against Faisal Shaikh. Amidst all difficulties, Jannat struggles in getting through the stunt and eventually faints while performing against Rajiv Adatia

To lighten up everybody’s mood later, the action maestro who is known for his comic timing plays a prank with Pratik. He asks Pratik to take a chopper ride that faces turbulence and shakes in the air. He is then told to stay put in the chopper and not move as the chopper makes its way out in the air. Pratik gets terrified; however he takes a sigh of relief when the host reveals that he has been pranked.  

To know more, tune into Maruti Suzuki presents 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Charged by Thums Up, trusted partner Kajaria , every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on COLORS

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 13:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post on social media this morning accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar...
Spy Bahu: Exclusive! Sejal to EXPOSE the real face of Mahira, what will Yohan do?
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.Also read: https:...
Unbelievable! Gadar director Tinu Verma makes a shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma, scroll down to more
MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has made it big for himself in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following....
EXCLUSIVE! Payas Pandit JOINS the cast of Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
So Sexy! Sonnalli Seygall is soaring temperature in the smokin' hot pictures
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a talented actress who has made an amazing contribution to the industry. Her performances...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Latest Video