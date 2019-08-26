The best way to fight mental illness is knowledge and awareness: Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has hosted a number of youth-based reality shows to spread awareness on crime-related incidents committed by young people. Through these shows, he has tried to help youngsters from realising what causes and creates a harmful situation, and how to deal with it. He is currently busy hosting the second season of Ace of Space.

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, the Bigg Boss 11 fame said that it is important for parents to be aware of mental illness. “I try my best in the show and through my work to address the issue. Many times people don’t talk to each other. Even parents don’t talk about mental illness. They think either a person is mad or the person is evil. They need to be educated and knowledge plays a big role in it,” he said.

Through the shows, Vikas has tried to spread awareness among youth on how to stay away and protect themselves from the harmful lot. He further told the daily, “Not all people are good. There are evil people and there are lot of reasons which leads to it.”