The Beyhadh series has turned out to be a SHOT IN THE ARM for Jennifer Winget!

MUMBAI: Jennifer has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.

Jennifer has also shot for AltBalaji’s Code M, where she plays an army officer named Monica. Playing this character is no easy feat. Jennifer had to train hard and prioritize fitness.

She earlier worked with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and made her digital debut with Code M. The actress has frequently proved that she is indeed

multi-faceted and versatile. Along with her deft of acting, Jennifer is also very fashionable and nothing less than a diva.

Now while she has played a docile and demure daughter-in- law and a lover in many of her shows, Jennifer’s role as Maya in Beyhadh has proven to be a shot in the arm! We are sure Jennifer too finds the role gratifying. The audience too enjoys watching her so much that as the first part of the show ended, the makers were quick to churn out the second season which also attracts a lot of love an admiration.

