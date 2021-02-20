Is the Bigg Boss 14 house the ultimate place for finding and discovering love? These stories are a proof

MUMBAI: If fights are central to reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, so are love stories. And true to its character, Bigg Boss 14 has not been any different. What is new, perhaps, is that couples have discussed matters of rather private nature on national television.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina has fast emerged as a frontrunner for winning the show along with another contestant Rahul Vaidya. However, through much of the show's run, viewers have seen how Rubina and Abhinav went from being cordial to discussing the breakdown of their marriage before they entered the Bigg Boss house to rediscovering love and spark in their relationship, all while being inside the house.

In November end, Rubina made, what could be called one of the biggest reveals of the season, when she declared how the couple had given each other time till November and agreed that if after that their differences persisted, they would file for divorce. She had said, crying: “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together)."

In the run up to this statement, the couple had been seen arguing a lot. When they entered the show, they had been seen supporting each other, with Abhinav being protective about Rubina. They had actually been playing more like a team and not individually. But her change in strategy and insistence on doing the right thing, instead of doing what would help her in winning the show was one of the reasons for their disagreements. At one instance, Abhinav had schooled her over her proximity to Jasmin Bhasin.

Looks like after Rubina's outburst and witnessing various fights and controversies inside the house made the couple wiser. Abhinav was subsequently evicted from the house, but by then the couple was not only on their way to reconciliation but also ready to renew their wedding wows. Valentine's Day saw the couple go on a socially distanced date in the Bigg Boss house. They have since been adjudged Best Jodi this season.

Speaking of the changed equation, Abhinav told Times of India in an interview: "Everything is fine now. There’s no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had. Jo tab humko badi lagti thi, woh actually bahut choti-choti ladaiyaan thi (What seemed like a big deal to us back then was actually quite small)."

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's romance went from disbelief to acknowledgement of love. At the start of this Bigg Boss season, Pavitra and Eijaz seemed like people from two different planets. Pavitra's entry was marked by ex-flame and former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra accusing her of hiding her marriage when she was with him. Eijaz's entry had been lacklustre - Eijaz has had a struggle with depression and mental health issues to battle.

So their closeness inside the house was hard to believe. In fact, the followers of the show have noticed how Eijaz was disinterested for a long time, while Pavitra showed her keenness for him. Viewers had often seen her getting touchy-feely with him, while he showed a degree of discomfort. They even had a massive fight as contestants.

Soon Pavitra was evicted from the show in November end last year. In the months that Eijaz spent inside the house, he gradually realised his feelings for her. Eijaz himself quit the show in mid-January this year, over prior commitments that he had to fulfill. It is then that the two united with him openly showing his affection for Pavitra.

In an interview, Eijaz had explained further: "After I came out, the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

Long rumoured to being a couple, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have always shied away from clarifying their relationship status. Trouble is even after months in the Bigg Boss house together, their relationship status remains unclear. What is clear, however, is their chemistry and emotional dependence on each other.

Aly entered the show in early November. The couple has been each other's strongest support system since then. While they never said as many words, it was crystal clear that the two have something very strong between them.

The message from the couple has been confusing; in December last year, in one of their one-on-one conversations, Jasmin had asked why he hadn't proposed to her. “Do you want me to propose to you?” Aly casually said. When Jasmin smiled at him, he added, “Yaha pe nahi yaar! Yaha nahi karna tamasha. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge (I do not want any scene in the house now. We will get to it when we are outside).”

In January, much after Jasmin had been evicted from the house, her father Surpal Singh had told Bombay Times, “We know they are friends. But I won’t comment on it further. She will get a lot better opportunities. This is the time for her to focus on her career."

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu

Very little was known of Nikki Tamboli before she joined Bigg Boss 14. She has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. But, over time, viewers had seen her as a spunky lady, who will take no-nonsense. It is this streak, perhaps, that has landed her in the finals. However, in the early part of the show, she was in news as another contestant, singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, developed feelings for her. In episode after episode, it was pretty evident that Janu was in love with her. But for Nikki, there were no such thoughts, which is why she always addressed him as 'bhaijaan'.

Well, aren't these couple stories are a proof, that Bigg Boss could also be called 'The House of Love'?

Credits: Hindustan Times