The BIGGEST REGRET of ACP Pradyuman’s LIFE in Sony TV’s C.I.D

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s CID is one of the most loved shows. The show gave popularity to many actors like Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastav, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta and others.

The minute details and some dialogues from the show are still fresh in people’s mind. The audience can never get bored of “Daya, darwaza tod do” and “Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya” from the show.

The show being a thriller went on to run for around 21 years which is in itself a big deal. Many cast joined the special CID team, while the makers also experimented with love tracks of characters, their personal lives and the CID officials being framed in a few cases. Almost all the tracks of the show received immense love and adulation from the fans and viewers and that’s the reason why the show is often re-ran on the channel.

Well, the show was grand and much loved but there must have been a major setback and regret for ACP Pradyuman in the show. In the span of 21 years that the show ran, ACP Pradyuman was never promoted. Like, isn’t it unfair and unreal? A man with such a calibre and good will not getting promoted makes us feel for him.

We know that makers take cinematographic liberty and thus a lot of times, shows may lack logic.

However, we at TellyChkkar love CID and ACP Pradyuman. This article was just a humorous take on the iconic character that Shivaji Satam played. This was our effort to light up our readers in such tough times.

