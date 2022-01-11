The blockbuster ‘Star Plus’ show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ successfully reaches the 400 episodes’ milestone!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of Star Plus’ most famous shows, has forever captivated viewers with its captivating storyline! Not only does the show have a wonderful plot, but the actors on board have gone above and beyond to ensure that their audiences have a fantastic time! It has continued to attract a large number of viewers, as well as effectively retain the loyal viewers who are absolutely devoted to the show. With great determination and perseverance, the show has reached a huge milestone, yet again. On 11th January, 2022, the show will celebrate the completion of 400 episodes and how!

On this great success, the lead actor of the show, actor Neil Bhatt said, “It is a happy moment for all of us to have completed 400 episodes but moreover I want to thank our fans & audience who have continuously kept supporting us and showering us with their love. What could be a better way than to celebrate this achievement by thanking each member of the cast and crew? They are the ones who have made this show a success. Every member of the team puts their heart and soul into ensuring that each episode engages the audience. My heartfelt congratulations to the Channel, Producers, Co-actors, and the rest of the cast and crew. In the coming days, we promise to keep entertaining our fans and viewers with some fantastic drama.”

Beautiful Actress Ayesha Singh further said, “We are all extremely happy to celebrate the completion of our show’s 400 episodes. This is a moment of joy for those involved with the show; after all, reaching a milestone is always a significant achievement. I’d like to express my gratitude to the Channel and the Producers for giving me the chance to play Sai. I love doing the show because it provides me with yet another learning opportunity and I thank everybody involved from the bottom of my heart.”

Gorgeous Aishwarya Sharma added, “The success and love we’ve earned so far is due to the outstanding work done by the entire cast and crew as a unit. We appreciate our audience’s unwavering support and look forward to developing a closer relationship with them in the future. The set is brimming with positive energy and happiness, which is a very satisfying feeling for me as an actor and I look forward to more such milestones in the near future.”

Actor Yogendra Vikram Singh said, “It is a pure pleasure to be a part of this show. It has lived up to its billing as a full-fledged family entertainer. It feels good as the show is very special to me. I’m happy with the way it has turned out and I'm fortunate to be a part of a story that receives so much love from its viewers. Not many shows come this far in the industry but Ghum as a show has proved its grit and stood the test of time. Also, the hard work put in by the entire cast and crew has played a huge part in building this wonderful achievement. Being a part of such a great display is truly daunting and I thank everyone who has supported us through and through.”

Veteran actress Kishori Shahane Ji concluded, “We’re approaching an exciting part of the story, and I appreciate the audience’s continued support. I’d like to thank all the viewers and fans for showering their unwavering love and affection for my character Bhavani Kaku regularly. This is without a doubt one of my most enjoyable and productive career phases to date! I consider myself fortunate and thankful to be a part of such a show with such talented actors and technicians who work together as a family to create magic.”

