The cast of Anupama celebrate producer Rajan Shahi’s birthday!

MUMBAI: Director’s Kut Productions helmed by Rajan Shahi is one of the most renowned and popular production houses for producing content which has the audience hooked to watching their shows.

The production house understands the pulse of the audience and knows what kind of content will appeal to the masses. Not only are the storylines and narratives on point but the casting is fabulous and the chemistry between the actors touches the hearts of the viewers.

As for Rajan Shahi, he directed series like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, Hamare Tumhare, Rishtey, Kareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Millee, Virasaat and Saathi Re. Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka. As a producer, he has produced Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Baadal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte which was remade as Anupamaa!

Today, Mr. Rajan celebrates his birthday and to make his day special, the entire cast of Anupama had a cake cutting ceremony on the set of their show! The social media handle by the production house went live and showcased how Mr. Shahi was celebrating his birthday!

We at Tellychakkar.com wish Mr. Rajan Shahi a happy birthday and a blessed life ahead!