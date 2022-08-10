The cast of Color’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is charging this much per episode, check it out

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun.
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on air and are entertaining the viewers.

Ishq Mein Ghayal has recently grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. The promo for ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, was released recently and the audience gave a mixed reaction to the promo.

The show stars Karan Kundrra, who grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today, they are called one of the most adorable couples on television. Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan will be seen opposite Reem Shaikh playing the role of Gashmeer Mahajani’s brother. 

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released yesterday, the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

The show stars very popular names of the TV world, all of whom enjoy massive fan following and live uber luxury lifestyles.

But acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication. Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money. 

Fans are curious to know how much the leads of the show Ishq mein Ghayal are charging for the show per episode and this is what we found - 

Karan Kundrra:

Being one of the most popular stars has its own perks and also brings in big bucks. Karan is allegedly charging Rs. 5 lakh per episode which makes him one of the highest paid actors.

Gashmeer Mahajani: 

Gashmeer Mahajani is also one of the popular actors of the lot and his fame skyrocketed with the show Imlie, and specially after his appreance in Jhalak. As per reports, he is charging anywhere from Rs. 1 Lakh to Rs. 2 Lakh.

Reem Shaikh:

Reem Shaikh started her career as a child artist and has gone on to become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in television. She is allegedly charging Rs. 80,000/- to Rs.90,000/- per episode.

While these figures have been acclimated through various sources and portals, TellyChakkar does not claim the figures to be absolutely right, and there is no harm and no foul meant from this article.

Fans of the show are very excited because the show has finally gotten a launch date. It will start airing from 13th February and will replace the show Sherdil Shergill in its 9:30 PM timeslot.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss Tejasswi Prakash Ishq Mein Ghayal Gashmeer Mahajani Reem Shaikh Beyond Dreams yash pattnaik mamta Pattnaik
