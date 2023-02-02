The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

The cast of the show is flowing in tandem as they groove to some steps of Ballroom-Dancing and they all seem engrossed in the same!

The entire ordeal has us confused over the upcoming track and if this is part of one of the functions of Chini’s wedding?

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans as she herself went for the movie with Atharva and spent a lot of time with him after the movie, despite Chini’s efforts of ruining it.

Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Atharva is now severely confused with Chini’s words of Love for him and Abhishek later teases him about being lost in the thoughts of Imlie.

