The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 20:12
The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read:A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The cast of the show is flowing in tandem as they groove to some steps of Ballroom-Dancing and they all seem engrossed in the same!

The entire ordeal has us confused over the upcoming track and if this is part of one of the functions of Chini’s wedding?

Check out!

 

 

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

What do you think of the bond that the cast of Imlie shares?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans as she herself went for the movie with Atharva and spent a lot of time with him after the movie, despite Chini’s efforts of ruining it.

Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Atharva is now severely confused with Chini’s words of Love for him and Abhishek later teases him about being lost in the thoughts of Imlie.

Also read: Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie TellyChakkaer
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 20:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat screams his frustration out and feels sorry for how he treated Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
MUMBAI: Kissing scenes in Bollywood movies is nothing new. But, we usually see that once an actor or an actress gets...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav refuses to talk to Akshara, she is shattered
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
“Even though the show is based on real incidents, no characters are real and we have followed our directors vision” Harshita Gaur
MUMBAI: Actress Harshita Gaur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more actors who did kissing scenes after getting married

Latest Video

Related Stories
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mindblowing transformation as Jahaan and Junooniyatt! Check it out!
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mind-blowing transformation as Jahaan in Junooniyatt, check it out!
Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, BALH2, Ram Kapoor, Priya Sood, Nakkul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Alfiya Kapadia, Raya, Pihu, Ekta K
After Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor pens emotional goodbye to Ram and Priya says, “Thankyou for bringing the second installment of Ram and Priya to life”! Check it out!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes