The cast of Katha Ankahee is surely setting goals with the unity and love they share, deets inside

Currently, there’s intense drama going on where we can see that Maya has become a wall between Katha and Viaan, standing between them and not letting them unite as she feels that Katha is not the right girl for Viaan.
katha ankahee

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a hindi adaptation of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and one of the most talented actresses in the industry, Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Maya now knows about the one-night-stand but doesn’t know the entire as to how Katha had no other option. Therefore, Maya judges Katha’s character and threatens her to be away from Viaan or else Aarav will come to know the truth.

Ehsan and Viaan have been the best of friends while Katha also shares a good bond with Ehsan. Vanya too shares a great bond with everyone. However, the situations are now getting tough as Kailash is furious with Yuvraj because of whom Viaan had to be hospitalized.

While there are imbalances between the characters in the show right now, things are exactly in contrast when it comes to the actors on set as they all share a great bond and stand united.

It is also said that the cast has lunch together. Recently, Adnan Khan aka Viaan, posted a story on Instagram showing the love and unity that the cast members have.

Check out the post below:

Are you excited for the upcoming track of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

