The cast of Mahesh Pandey's HUM makes a special song to spread awareness on COVID-2019

MUMBAI: Amidst lockdown due to COVID-19 a lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue.

Recently, Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak composed a track featuring their friends. The track was all about the importance of staying indoors. Young brigade of Television including Saloni Daini, Ashnoor Kaur, Reem Sheikh and others too made a video to spread positivity amongst the viewers.

Ace producer Mahesh Pandey too took this opportunity to spread awareness amongst the viewers. The cast of his new Star Bharat show HUM collaborated for a wonderful video appealing the citizens to stay indoors because of the spread of novel coronavirus.

The video stars actors like Hiten Tejwani, Parineeta Borthakur, Rinku Karmarkar, Mohit Duseja, Vishal Bharadwaj, Satya Tiwari and Sonal Vengurlekar along with producer couple Mahesh and Madhu Pandey.

The video states that the citizens should act responsibly and stay indoors as nothing can be more ‘khoobsurat’ than their own houses.

Have a look at the video:

VIDEO CREDIT to Mahesh Pandey productions.

