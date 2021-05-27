The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashma celebrates Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s birthday; Dayaben missing

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi is one of the most popular actors on television.

His show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, where he plays the role of Jethalal is much loved and the audience cannot have enough of the show. Infact, Taarak has completed more than 3000 episodes.

Thanks to such popularity, Dilip finally entered the world of social media by debuting on Instagram, a few months back. Even though he keeps sharing some interesting deets of his life through his account, there’s a lot more to explore about his life. And as the actor celebrated his birthday yesterday (26 May), there is a post doing the rounds which has him posing with the team of Taarak Mehta for a picture. From the looks of it, he celebrated his birthday with his team and the cast members too took to social media to shower him all the love and wishes on his special day!

Take a look:

Only recently, Dilip Joshi shared lots of real-life secrets. He also spoke on the success story of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During a rapid-fire segment, he was even asked about one thing he would love to change from the past. His answer introduced us to his hidden passion, which isn’t known to many

Dilip Joshi stated that he would love to train himself in singing and make a career as a singer as well apart from actor. Now, that's one thing he would love to change from his past. Hope to see a glimpse of Dilip's inner singer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very soon.