With the comeback of Pratigya 2, I feel the show has acquired a cult status: Pooja Gor

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor was immensely renowned for her role in Pratigya. The show has marked a comeback on Star Bharat with a season 2 and today, Pooja, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, shares her experience meeting the cast and shooting with them.

Pooja avers, “I am extremely excited and happy with Pratigya coming back. It has the same appeal and I feel it has acquired a cult status! Pratigya 2 is a daily show and yet, quite unique. It is not a typical saree – sindoor drama. It has many layers to it and very few people get a chance to come back with their successful show and it only makes me happier.

Sharing about her experience being a part of Pratigya 2, Pooja said, “We have come back after almost 10 years and it feels nice to meet them and shoot with them. There is a fun and positive vibe on the sets of the show. So it has been a superb experience until now. Speaking of Arhaan Behl and Anupam Shyam, the experience has been great and our bond has only strengthened. I have learnt a lot of Anupam Shyam and the bond has been a special one. With Arhaan, just like Krishna and Pratigya in season 1, we gel better and have a comfort level between us. Usually, the cast comes together and then over the time the bond is formed but here we already were friends from season one so it only gets better and it is very organic.

On the sets of the show, we all have a lot of fun and it does not feel like you are going to work. I feel excited to go on the sets and shoot.”

Speaking of the premise of Pratigya 2 as compared to season 1, Pooja answered, “The story is from the same universe so the growth is about how Krishna and Pratigya’s relationship has grown over the years after facing all the troubles that they could and after having kids.”

Well said Pooja! (Also Read: Star Plus show Aaapki Nazron Nae Samjha shoot shifts to Silvassa from Goa)