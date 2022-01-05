The connect that I had with Aakriti Sharma in my previous Kulfi Kumar Bajewala always wanted to be a father to a girl child– Romanch Mehta

MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta is having a good run recently with him making a comeback in Star Plus’s show ,‘Kabhi Kabhi Itefaaq Se.’ The show which is aired on the prime channel has Romanch essaying the role of father in the show. His loveable bond with his daughter on screen makes the audience fall in love.

Sharing his desire of having want a girl child in his life, actor Romanch Mehta said, “It is a blessing to have a girl child in one’s life. Quite often daughter’s are compared to Goddess Laxmi . This is true in most sense, because what happiness a daughter brings in cannot be measured.”

Actor Romanch Mehta was previously seen in shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Kulfi Kumar Baajewala, Mere Angne Mein, Paramvatar Shri Krishna, Gangaa, etc. The pandemic was no less than a pause in his life. With many offers coming in, Actor Romanch said a yes to the show ‘Kabhi Kabhi Itefaaq Se’ for the love he has for the character.

Adding more to the conversation he said, “The plot of the show made me fall in love with the character. Aakriti Sharma who played my neice in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala was a loveable person on set. I shared a great bond with her. Looking at her I have always wished to become a father and have a daughter who I can give all the love in the world. I would definitely want to be known as a father who has always loved her daughter to the fullest. As of what my current role, too depicts!”

Romanch is currently essaying the role of Shankar Saxena in Star Plus’s ‘Kabhi Kabhi Itefaaq . The gripping storyline is keeping the audience entertained every single day.