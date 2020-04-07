This is the connection between Karishma Tanna and Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna, who is one of the most popular TV actresses, has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps.

The beauty has also acted in the hit film, Sanju. Apart from her acting chops, Karishma is also known for her fashion game.

The diva is presently seen in adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has innumerable viewers who love her acting and style statements.

There was a time when the gorgeous actress shared screen space with Ranveer Singh, and now one of her fans have shared the #throwbackphotospf the actress with the Bollywood superstar.

The two had shot an ad together, where they are seen in a superhero get up, and the two-look sizzling together.

There is no doubt that Karishma and Ranveer Singh make a fabulous pair on screen and the fans wish to see them together once again.

Karishma back then had said that she had a wonderful time shooting with Ranveer Singh and he is a very funny and down to earth guy.

Well, Karishma is known as Deepika Padukone of television, and that’s a very close connection with Ranveer Singh.

Karishma these days is winning the hearts of the audience with her brave act on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is fighting her fears.

