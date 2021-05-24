The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 BONDING is a visual delight!

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one show which has been immensely loved by the fans.

The stunts on the show are interesting and every year we see popular celebrities gracing the show and fighting it out to win the coveted title.

Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi is in its 11th season and there are contestants who are currently shooting in Cape Town. With Rohit Shetty back as the host, the season will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.

Every season, along with the stunts, the contestants have blast on the sets either playing pranks on each other or having a gala time together and through Divyanka’s post, we can see how the team is bonding with each other. Divyanka took to social media to share a post with a caption that read: I wonder who cracked the joke. NO ONE! #Posers #KKK11 @colorstv

We recently reported how the team is celebrating all the Indian festivals and also enjoy Indian food onset and even following a ritual of morning prayers before kicking offshoot. Sana Makbul has been enjoying the feeling of experiencing home away from home while shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Keep reading this space for more information. Also, let us know how excited are you to watch the upcoming season? (Also Read: Udaariyaan: Fateh and Jasmine's wedding celebration awaits tragedy)