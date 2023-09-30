The countdown to the winner of India's Best Dancer 3 has begun on a dhamakedar note with 'Finale No. 1'

MUMBAI: Having entertained audiences with superlative dance moves, diverse dance forms and delightful performances, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown format, India's Best Dancer Season 3 is now at the anvil of crowing the ultimate winner in its 'thrilling finale' titled 'Finale no.1'. The episode promises to be a dance extravaganza like none other, filled with power-packed performances, dhamakedar entertainment and unique twists that will surprise one and all. Set to air on 30th September at 8 PM, 'Finale no.1' will begin on a blockbuster note with an impressive performance by the 'Top 5 Finalists' and their co-contestants to the songs - ‘Garam Masala', 'Jhoome Jo Pathan', 'Jhumma Chumma' and 'What Jhumka' amongst others.
 
B-town's 'Hero no.1' – Govinda, along with the stunning star cast of 'Ganapath' - Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, will up the ante of entertainment in Finale No. 1. And the special guests will be seen having a gala time as they groove along with the contestants, creating some iconic moments in the last leg of this much-loved reality show.
 
The thrill and anticipation are going to be at an all-time high, as the top 5 finalists put their best dancing foot forward, one last time, to win the coveted title of 'India's Best Dancer Season 3'.
 
To find out who will win, tune into 'Finale no.1' of India's Best Dancer 3, this Saturday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

