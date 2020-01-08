Is the current storyline of Kasautii Zindagii Kii incorporating Namik Paul aka Viraj too fast-paced?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one of the most loved shows on television today.



The fiction drama which is a reboot of the 2001 series stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles as Prerna and Anurag. Along with that, there are very interesting faces roped in to play the vamps and villains in the show. While we saw Karan Singh Grover return to the small screen in the character of Mr. Bajaj, Hin Khan underwent

an on-screen image make-over with her role as Komolika. The character is now played by Aamna Sharif who also made an entry into television

after long.



And now, the latest entry is that of Namik Paul.



As reported earlier, the makers have roped him in for a cameo but if things run smoothly and the response is phenomenal, they might consider retaining Namik as a permanent cast member. So far, Namik has been performing wonderfully and his chemistry with Erica is also quite impressive. However, considering the storyline, the show seems to be

very fast paced.



Why do we say this?



Well, from the time Namik has entered in the character of Viraj, very quickly Anurag made a proposition to Prerna for her marriage with him. The two have not even known each other well and Viraj and Prerna gave a nod to the marriage. While there might be a certain possibility of the two characters having immense faith in Anurag, would one want to

get married without actually knowing the person so well? While Prerna is still trying not to get married because she loves Anurag, we wonder how Viraj gave his nod so quickly for he too does not know Anurag that well!



If we were to assume, there might be a chance that the makers are planning for a full blown drama in the episodes to come and hence

speeding up the track!



What are your thoughts on the same?