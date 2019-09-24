The digital world says ‘Hello’ to Anuja Joshi as she debuts with MX Player’s ‘Hello Mini’

Having entertained viewers with over 17 Originals since launch, MX Player now adds a psychological thriller called Hello Mini to its vast slate of original content.

This series marks the digital debut of a very special and talented actor - Anuja Joshi, daughter of renowned child actor Master Alankar, and the niece of Indian National Award winner Pallavi Joshi.

With a degree in direction from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts, she has interned at NBC Universal for their popular show - Saturday Night Live and had the opportunity to work with veterans such as Julie Taymor and Mira Nair in professional theatre. Anuja Joshi will now be seen playing the lead - ‘Rivanah Banerjee’ aka ‘Mini’ in the series.

The series traces the life of Rivanah, a young independent girl living alone in Mumbai. Her life is perfect up until she is followed by a faceless, nameless, and voiceless stranger stalking her every move.

Excited about her debut in the web world, Anuja said, “I'm excited to begin my digital journey with the team of Applause Entertainment, Goldie Behl and MX Player. Rivanah is a character that I know many young girls will relate to. She is fun, happy, gets nervous but is experimental as well. The series will witness innumerable emotional twists, relationship quirks, and mind-numbing revelations so stay tuned and watch this edge of the seat thrilller.”

Directed by Faruk Kabir, this 15-episodic series brings Novoneel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’ to life.

Here’s a teaser of everything you can expect –

Censored Link - http://bit.ly/2mh6BuM

Uncensored Link - http://bit.ly/2lhOIvA



