The dynamic couple Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi revealed they want to adopt a baby girl

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that Shefali and Parag never fail at making each other feel special. The lovebirds who had tied the knot in 2014 are now all set to embrace parenthood.

Recently she said ''From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. The pressure from the society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon.''

Talking about her relationship, Shefali also said that she and Parag are more like friends. And they make sure to give each other space whenever it is required and they also keep things interesting between them. Now that’s an ideal relationship. Isn’t it?