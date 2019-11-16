The eerie location of &TV’s Laal Ishq sends chills down Zalak Desai’s spine

Recently, supernatural narratives have taken over the television industry with newer shows and stories that the genre offers. With gripping content, the viewers can’t help but get glued to their television screens. It is not just fascinating for the viewers to watch but also very exciting and adventurous for the actors to act and explore this genre. One such show is &TV’s Laal Ishq, a compilation of passionate love stories backed with strong emotions and supernatural elements, set in different backdrops which makes it one of its kind. In the upcoming episode of Laal Ishq, Zalak Desai will be seen stepping into the character of Chhaya.

Zalak who is known to be open to all kinds of roles and likes to experiment with different characters and genres will be seen stepping into the supernatural genre for the first time, challenging herself and exploring her abilities to her best. Acting in such shows is no cake walk. Sometimes, the set, costumes, location and time of the shoot makes the whole process of shooting very creepy and scary for the actors. For the coming episodes, Zalak had to shoot a sequence in a jungle during late hours of the night. The shoot that lasted for about 4 days was majorly shot in the midst of the jungle with a small crew.

Zalak’s first experience in the wild at wee hours was quite thrilling and scary, sharing about the same Zalak said, “Human beings are remarkably prone to supernatural beliefs and they exist in many cultures throughout human history. In real life, I am very petrified of ghosts and spirits and that’s why, I had never done a supernatural show till date, I took up this genre for the first time to overcome my fear. Shooting in the jungle in the night hours is no easy task and especially for a person like me who gets creeped out easily (laughs). There were sounds of insects and animals in the distance which sounded pretty scary. I was extremely scared, and the look of horror was on my face which ultimately helped me do the scenes well. While shooting in the jungle, I encountered different types of insects and snakes popping out of nowhere with no option of running away but to face the situation and drive my fear. On the whole, I have no complaints. It’s all worth it because I got to work in a wonderful show, and the end result on the screen looks extremely real, this also helped me conquer my fear.”

