The EFFECT of LOCKDOWN on Arjun Bijlani will leave you AMAZED!

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

As the lockdown got extended until the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control, television actors are dutifully staying indoors.

The artists are trying their hands at cooking, cleaning up their homes, spending quality time with their kids and catching up with some much-needed workouts.

And looks like Arjun Bijlani is also doing the things to break out of the boredom. Recently, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share how he is dancing with his wife Neha nd kid on the peppy beats of Bollywood numbers.

He captioned the video saying that those are the effects of the lockdown.

Take a look:

Way to go Arjun!