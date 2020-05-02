The effort here seems to be more than what happens on set: Avinesh Rekhi on shooting from home

MUMBAI: The lockdown in India has brought shoots of films, TV series, and web shows to a standstill. Several makers of TV shows have come up with alternatives to keep the story going. A few actors have begun shooting from their homes.

Avinesh Rekhi, who plays the lead in Colors' Choti Sardarni, recently opened up on shooting from home. The actor said, 'We need to send two scenes every week. Most reflect telephone conversations, as all actors are shooting separately. Canning eight-minutes of footage (per scene), takes the whole day. For unlike at set, there are no unit hands to handle the camera, lighting, and makeup etc. My wife not only shoots but also gives the cues as well. My kids are also chipping in. The effort here seems to be more then what happens on set. My family gets scared whenever we get a channel call regarding the same.'

He added, 'Fresh content is needed to keep the viewer interest alive. But the best part is that our re-runs are also garnering good numbers. Many who could not see the show before are now jumping on the bandwagon. “Our scenes also spread the positive message of hope and following due diligence (stay at home and wash hands).'

Credits: India Forums