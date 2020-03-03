News

The ELEMENT of COMEDY takes the ENTERTAINMENT QUOTIENT of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 a NOTCH HIGHER!

By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Mar 2020 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: While daily soaps prove to be a quintessential part of our daily lives, it is the reality presentations which steal the show on the weekends.

And one show which has recently started and has managed to keep the audience hooked to the television screens is Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The earlier seasons have been massively loved as host Rohit Shetty keeps bringing new challenges to the table.

Now along with the stunts and how the celebrity participants perform and deal with their fears is something the audience loves watching, the show also brings a dose of entertainment every season. While last season it was Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya who has the audience in spilts, this season, it is Tejasswi who entralls the masses with her innocence and naïve nature with a tang of some lame jokes to which the other participants react…

The comical element just enhances the flavour of the show. 

 

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty Bharti Singh Harsh Limbachiya Tejasswi Instagram TellyChakkar

