In the era of Hollywood music, Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant goes all desi; Check out video

Ashlesha Savant is a popular name in the television industry. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a video where she has gone all desi. Check it out here.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 14:42
In the era of Hollywood music, Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant goes all desi; Check out video

MUMBAI :  Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She has been a part of the industry for two decades now and been a part of various popular shows. She has played Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, Preeti Sameer Deshpande in Star Plus's soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tara in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

She is currently a part of the popular Star plus show Anupamaa. She portrays the role of Barkha and is loved for her performance.

The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from their life as they like to see their favourite celebs off-screen and like to know what they are up to.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Exclusive! Toshu-Kinjal, Kavya-Vanraj, and Anuj-Anupama to separate in the show as the story takes a leap

Ashlesha is quite active on her social media. She recently took to her social media to share a super fun video. We can see her enjoying with her husband at a party. There are guys playing drums and the couple has gone all desi with them. While Sandeep Baswana can be seen doing bhangra, Ashlesha went a level up. She sat on the drum and was seen enjoying it a lot. The couple had a gala time.

Ashlesha jokingly wrote the caption, “Might delete later”.

Check it out here:

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has been at it with the top most position with the ratings. The latest plot has been quite filled with drama. Bapuji goes missing, and Kavya and Vanraj return from their holiday. Vanraj then lashes out at Anupama and Anuj for disrespecting his parents, and that’s when Anuj takes a stand.]

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kinjal and Kavya speak up against injustice, bapuji makes an entrance

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan Adhik Mehta Pakhi  ashlesha Savant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta withdraws the complaint, the family worries over Chtuki’s constant cries
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
It is going to be Sidhath Malhotra versus Rakul Preet Singh on digital platform on 20th January
MUMBAI :With the rise and consumption of content we can see amazing projects are being made on digital platform in...
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him
MUMBAI : Shagun Pandey is one of the most well-known actors in the television industry right now. He is widely loved...
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022
MUMBAI : Indeed, 2022 was a rough year for Bollywood, we have seen many big movies getting flat at the box office of...
Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and more Bollywood actors who are all set for their web series debut this year
MUMBAI:OTT has been growing wonderfully and many movie stars as well as TV actors are eyeing to make a mark in the...
Recent Stories
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022
Check out the list of actors who made their debut and were big time flop in the year 2022

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him
Imlie fame Hetal Yadav gets Pranked on the sets?
Imlie fame Hetal Yadav gets Pranked on the sets?
Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?
Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita banerjee calls this actress her baby sister, sends her sweet birthday wishes
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita banerjee calls this actress her baby sister, sends her sweet birthday wishes
EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV’s upcoming show Maitree starring Shrenu parikh gets a LAUNCH date
EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV’s upcoming show Maitree starring Shrenu parikh gets a LAUNCH date
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 