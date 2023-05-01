In the era of Hollywood music, Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant goes all desi; Check out video

MUMBAI : Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She has been a part of the industry for two decades now and been a part of various popular shows. She has played Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, Preeti Sameer Deshpande in Star Plus's soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tara in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

She is currently a part of the popular Star plus show Anupamaa. She portrays the role of Barkha and is loved for her performance.

The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from their life as they like to see their favourite celebs off-screen and like to know what they are up to.

Ashlesha is quite active on her social media. She recently took to her social media to share a super fun video. We can see her enjoying with her husband at a party. There are guys playing drums and the couple has gone all desi with them. While Sandeep Baswana can be seen doing bhangra, Ashlesha went a level up. She sat on the drum and was seen enjoying it a lot. The couple had a gala time.

Ashlesha jokingly wrote the caption, “Might delete later”.

Check it out here:

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has been at it with the top most position with the ratings. The latest plot has been quite filled with drama. Bapuji goes missing, and Kavya and Vanraj return from their holiday. Vanraj then lashes out at Anupama and Anuj for disrespecting his parents, and that’s when Anuj takes a stand.]

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.