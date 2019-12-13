The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee gets Best Actor (Drama) Award

MUMBAI: The Critics' Choice Shorts and Series Awards (CCSSA) 2019 took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The awards recognize talent featured in short films and web series of various languages and genres. The ceremony was hosted by actress Neha Dhupia. Jackie Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal, Sohum Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Mathur, Shefali Shah, and Vivek Oberoi were among the attendees. Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man won the award for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Manoj Bajpayee, and the Best Editing Award. Some of the other winners are Vikrant Massey and Dhruv Sehgal, who won the Best Actor in a Comedy/Romance series for Broken But Beautiful (ALTBalaji) and Little Things Season 2 (Netflix) respectively. Shefali Shah bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Netflix drama series Delhi Crime, while Mithila Palkar won the same award for a comedy series in Little Things season 2. Little Things season 2 won the award for Best Series - Comedy. Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, also won the inaugural special award for inclusivity and diversity.