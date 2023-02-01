The fans bash makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Abhimanyu getting married to his sister-in-law; Call it “cringe”; check out reactions

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Indian television shows and people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away. Akshara is blamed for everything.

Previously, Akshara gets shocked as Abhimanyu accuses her of Neil's death. When Abhimanyu divorces Akshara, the latter feels shattered and makes a shocking decision. Akshara gets on a bus without knowing where it is headed. Later, a stranger selflessly helps Akshara.

Akshara has already moved away from everything and everyone. The show is set to take a leap post in which Akshara will deliver a baby boy and even change her name. There has been news that Abhimanyu and Aarohi are going to get married post leap and Akshara will live with Abhinav.

The audience feels this is a really bad turn in the plot and they are even calling it “cringe”. The audience has been expressing disappointment online as they trend the show online. They have even been bashing the title of the show saying the title suits the plot.

The fans have been following the show for a long time now and have gotten attached to the couple of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The fans have been rooting for the two since the beginning and keep sharing their love for the two online.

They are really disappointed with the direction in which the track is going. They feel this is crossing a line and something which should not be shown.

Check out a few reactions:

2)The fact is that from the very beginning they have been showing Abhimanyu's immense love for Akshara.They showed him as his whole world revolves around Akshara and even he cannot live without Akshara. Now suddenly they are changing his character.

(1/n)#yrkkh — Shame on you DKP (@Trupti20240863) January 2, 2023

Ak struggling as a single mom & then handling things on her own will only bring sympathy for her. That's what happens in other shows. The whole FD was against AB AR fake mrg but now ok with this fake Pati patni drama ? Can't they just go the typical ITV way #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/gaIcEMYVQJ — Harini (@ph_12_06) January 2, 2023

WOWWW…. It’s all in the title people… #yehrishtakyakehlatahai. They are really exploring all kinds of rishtas. Even brother-sister come husband-wife… #yrkkh #ABHIRA — Sonia Kamal (@SoniaKa29699995) January 2, 2023

Abhi marrying jharu and he will become chachu to his own kids i never thought #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh stoop this low,such a cheap and regressive content,they don't have any right to call this show as family show @KalraRomesh @StarPlus — ksmile (@ksmile31253637) January 2, 2023

The morality of Yrkkh writers is so disgusting, I'm sorry but that's the way it is

If indeed Abhi and arohi get married then this there is no going back. Now AbhiRa can never get together Even if they are together again +

1/1@KalraRomesh @StarPlus #Yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai — Arzu H (@arzu_iu) January 2, 2023

