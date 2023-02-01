The fans bash makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Abhimanyu getting married to his sister-in-law; Call it “cringe”; check out reactions

The fans have been following the show for a long time now and have gotten attached to the couple of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The fans have been rooting for the two since the beginning and keep sharing their love for the two online. They are really disappointed with the direction in which the track is going. Check out reactions.
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Indian television shows and people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Neil tragically passes away. Akshara is blamed for everything.

Previously, Akshara gets shocked as Abhimanyu accuses her of Neil's death. When Abhimanyu divorces Akshara, the latter feels shattered and makes a shocking decision. Akshara gets on a bus without knowing where it is headed. Later, a stranger selflessly helps Akshara.

Akshara has already moved away from everything and everyone. The show is set to take a leap post in which Akshara will deliver a baby boy and even change her name. There has been news that Abhimanyu and Aarohi are going to get married post leap and Akshara will live with Abhinav.

The audience feels this is a really bad turn in the plot and they are even calling it “cringe”. The audience has been expressing disappointment online as they trend the show online. They have even been bashing the title of the show saying the title suits the plot.

They are really disappointed with the direction in which the track is going. They feel this is crossing a line and something which should not be shown.

Check out a few reactions:

