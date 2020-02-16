The feeling of WINNING is STILL SINKING IN; Will surely MEET Asim Riaz: Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts and also lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show. The final battle was between Sidharth and Asim. And Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy.

When asked about his plans outside the house, Sidharth said, “The feeling of winning the trophy has not yet sunk in. Let the feeling sink in and post that I may plan something”.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were friends turned foes. Both the hunks were at loggerheads at several occasions. When asked about Asim, he said “I will surely meet him outside the house”.

