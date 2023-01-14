The First Look of Ankit Gupta's New show Junooniyat sends twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the reactions here!

Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors and Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 13:51
MUMBAI: Colors channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.

Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan , has become a household name. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, after his eviction, fans were upset, until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show, Since then the buzz around the show has been insane.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors and while rumors were swirling that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, and Gautam Vig was going to play the second lead and Neha Rana will be seen as the female lead.

Well, finally the promo for the show Juooniyat, was released and we were introduced to the characters of Jahaan, played by Ankit Gupta, Jordan portrayed by Gautam Vig, and Illahi, portrayed by Neha Rana.

Fans were anticipating the release of the promo for a long time and now that the promos are out, fans have gone into a frenzy, especially about Ankit Gupta’s character Jahaan. You can check out the reactions here:

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 


 
While the fans have showered a lot of love on the promos and the show, some have criticised the promo for stereotyping rockstars as well.

 

 

But it will be very interesting to see what storyline the show will focus on and how the audiences react to it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

