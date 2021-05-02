The first season of the show was iconic, even the second season also focuses on an interesting story- Ashish Kapoor

MUMBAI: For Ashish Kapoor there are a few factors that determine whether he would accept an offer. The actor, who plays the role of Adarsh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, shares that banner, story and the team matters to him more than anything else.

“Pratigya is a brand. The first season of the show was iconic, even the second season also focuses on an interesting story. It’s always good and safe to enter a franchise. Also, the makers of the show are my friends. I have known Rajan Shahi for years now. He is a gem of a person. I have a lot of love and respect for him. I can count on him for anything in life,” he says.

Talking about his character, Kapoor relates to Adarsh for the latter’s positive approach towards life. “Adarsh is kind and sees the good in every person. I also have a similar outlook towards people around me. The positive response around my character gives me hope that I have been able to do justice to it. I get many messages and DMs saying how much they like him, that he is an inspiration. All these love makes me feel good,” he adds.

How easy or difficult is it shooting during the new normal? “Honesty it’s quite difficult for everyone. We had to shift location and change the story according to the location. Although we follow all the protocols, it’s tough with the scenario all around. But we aren’t losing hope or letting our guards down,” says the actor.