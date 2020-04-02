This is the first time Aditya Naryan confessed his love for Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The last season was a huge success and had struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show had gained a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.



Speaking about the team, two of the members had been garnering attention for their camaraderie and they are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.



Ever since Neha and Aditya’s parents appeared on the musical reality show and fixed their marriage, the fans were eagerly waiting for their wedding. Later, it was revealed that it was all fake.



Neha and Aditya’s chemistry often sparked major interest on social media. The makers did all that they could to bring in more chemistry between the two, and the two even had a gimmick act where they actually tied the knot on the show.



Not just that, Aditya's parents, singer Udit Narayan and his wife were also invited on the show and they also gave the couple their blessings, to an extent that he even said that he would love if the couple really gets married.



Now their fans shared a video, where for the first time, they had confessed their feelings. In the video you can see how there dancing on the song I love you from Mr India, and Aditya for the first time carries Neha in his arms.



Their chemistry is sizzling and definitely sets the screen on fire. Since the show ended, the fans really miss their banter on screen.