For the first time ever, audience to decide time slot: Jennifer Winget on Beyhad 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Sony TV’s upcoming show Beyhad 2 (LSD Films) has fans feeling super excited.

The show will see actress Jennifer Winget’s comeback as Maya.

Season 1 was immensely popular, and Jennifer lifted many awards for her flawless performance in the show.

Jennifer’s association with Beyhad 2 has made fans curious and eager for the show to launch.

Sony TV had the actress go on a LIVE session with the audience, wherein they also revealed the first promo of the show.

The promo is spine-chilling and almost made us miss a heartbeat.

In the LIVE session, the gorgeous actress also announced that for the first time ever, the audiences have the power to decide the timing of the show.

The show will replace KBC, and thus, the channel has offered a bracket of one and half hour, of which viewers can select any half an hour. The options are 9, 9:30, and 10 PM.

Well, that is quite engaging and creative, don't you think?

Are you excited to watch Beyhad 2? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.