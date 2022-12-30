The Girl-Gang of Banni Chow Home Delivery has decided to go out with a Bang; see why we think so

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Banni Chow Home Delivery. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star's life.

The stars from Banni Chow Home Delivery too keep us updated with what goes on around them.

Recently, we came across a post shared by Palak Agarwal and she is seen with the girl-gang of the show!

The actresses performed on the trending song- Yeh Ek Zindagi.

It is speculated that the show is soon to go off air and reportedly in January 2023.

Check out the post here!

The show recently wrapped up shoot and we saw a celebration happening on the set. Looks like the girl gang decided to go out with a bang as Ulka Gupta, and the other stars are seen rocking this performance!

Banni Chow Home Delivery created an impact in the audience’s hearts and they loved the performance of all the actors of the show!

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Banni had ran away with Kanha after the promise she made to Tulika but returned with a shock for Kabir and claimed her rights on the property.

Kabir was forced to let her stay initially but then agreed. We see that later, Banni convinced Kabir to let Kanha stay with them. Kabir now feels a connection to Banni and Kanha.

