The girl next door actress Rishina Kandhari to play a powerful lawyer!

MUMBAI: Actress Rishina Kandhari to be seen with her Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai in an upcoming web series. Ever since the actor duo came on the hit Sony show, the fans have been admiring the chemistry they share on-screen and even off screen. This becomes a huge reason for the fans to rejoice and await the return of their favorite actors.

Rishina has been a part of multiple hit films such as Saheb Biwi & Gangster and superhit film Ek Villian as on TV Rishina has always been very active and prolific in her work. She is currently seen playing the lead on the television show Aye Mere Humsafar along with playing a parallel lead in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for Sony Entertainment Television. Rishina has been very active post the lockdown and is choosing projects that satisfy her urge to do a variety of work.

Talking about the web show, the series will be led by multiple actors with Rishina & Randeep playing the lead protagonist. Rishina will be seen playing the officer of the law. The courtroom based drama will be a refreshing image of both the actors with a brilliant storyline to back that chemistry up.

The actors shared some images from the sets after completing the shoot and talking to Rishina, she shared, "It is an amazing concept with wonderful cast & crew that have come together for this project. I have played the police officer In the past but portraying the character of a lawyer I felt powerful & independent which I am in real life.

The shoot of the series has just come to an end is scheduled soon to be released