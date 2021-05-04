The hardships some women face who are abandoned by their husbands/ families is heart-wrenching. But they never fail to prove their strength and mettle says Tushar Dalvi.

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular show 'Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi' has captivated the audience through inspiring, eye-opening tales that spread a positive message. Continuing on that journey, the show is highlighting story of Sai’s Sister, Chandra Borkar whose husband abandons the family as he wanted to attain enlightenment and therefore, he considers the duties toward his family to be an impediment in his way.

Sharing his thoughts on the topic, Tushar Dalvi aka Sai Baba shared, “It is really heart breaking to see the hardships that women face on every step in her life. The current track is the reminder to the audience who must value and nurture its women.”

He then goes on to say that “I personally feel that it has never been easy for women to prove their mettle. But fighting against the odds in the stereotype male-dominated society, they are growing and glowing and we must all support them. Even in the track, Sai Baba is giving practical solutions and helping his sister to gain back respect she deserves and makes her husband realize that one can attain enlightenment only through fulfilling their responsibilities.”

I hope the track brings a change in the present-day world where women are still fighting for equal rights.

