The Hina Khan fever has taken over her fans!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan was a part of one of the longest-running TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. She won audience hearts when she got in the reality shows space with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Her film Lines took her to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last year.

The actress is very active on social media. Her fans follow her for fashion inspiration and we must say that she has become not only one of the most successful actresses but also a fashion icon.

Her bold personality and never-give-up attitude appeals to her fans, who call her the #sherni of television.

The actress was recently in Noida at ITS Engineering College for the promotion of her upcoming film Hacked. A group of young boys there could not stop chanting her name.

Have a look below.