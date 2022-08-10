The Indian Idol Season 13: After Rohit Shetty Indian Idol contestant Rishi Singh gets an offer from Farah Khan to sing in her movie

Indian Idol is one of the most loved singing reality shows and is number on TRP ratings. In the upcoming episode, Rishi will impress the judges with his performance and Farah Khan will offer him to sing in her next movie.
MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show is doing extremely well and is having good TRP ratings. The show is among the top 10 shows.

Rishi Singh is one of the most popular and loved contestants on the show and whenever he has performed he has always impressed the judges and the audiences of the show.

When Rohit Shetty came on the show to promote his upcoming movie Cirkus, that’s when he offered Rishi to sing in his next project.

In the upcoming episode, Farah Khan will be gracing the show to celebrate New years and the success of the show.

Once again when Rishi will sing he will impress Farah Khan and she would too offers him to sing in her movie.

Well, there is no doubt that Rishi is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has a huge fan following.

>

 

