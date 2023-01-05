On the International Labour Day, Zee TV actress, Swati Shah express her gratitude towards all the workers

MUMBAI: Swati Shah, who essays the role of Kadambari in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan mentioned, “According to me, this day is dedicated to all those people who continue to work tirelessly for the society. It honors the accomplishments and contributions that workers have made for the nation. In fact, I believe that without them, we wouldn't have been able to manage the tough times during the pandemic. It is because of their efforts we are able to go back to our regular normal and come out of ‘New Normal’. In addition to this, they become such an integral part of our lives that we find it impossible to imagine living without them. I would like to thank all the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, cops, food vendors and others for helping us.”