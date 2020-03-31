The journey of Dheeraj and Shraddha from being strangers to best friends

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan.

Dheeraj and Shraddha bond like house on fire. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience, and that’s because of the off-screen rapport that they share with each other.

Dheeraj and Shraddha initially didn’t know each other, but then, they became the best of friends.

One of their fan clubs shared their journey from how the duo from being strangers have become best of friends.

The fans have commented calling their pair the number one jodi of television and they feel no actor can share the chemistry like how Dheeraj and Sharadda share.