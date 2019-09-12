The journey of finding a new Baalveer begins on Sony SAB!

The legend of Baalveer is back! One of the most loved superheroes on Indian television will invite the fans to the mystical worlds of Veer Lok and Kaal Lok. The show is set to revolutionize the way people watch fantasy dramas on television. The new cast will be supported by characters brought to life by cutting edge VFX. All this comes together on a brand new, state of art sets where the magic unfolds to provide a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat, visual treat to the viewers. Watch this highly anticipated return of superhero Baalveer with Baalveer Returns every Monday – Friday at 8pm only on Sony SAB.

During an intense battle with a giant Bhoochal from Kaal Lok, Baalveer (Dev Joshi) is hit by the most lethal weapon, Kaalshastra, where Baalveer takes his last breath. Shaurya, the guiding white lion, with his immense powers resurrects Baalveer while informing him that his glorious powers are draining due to the effect of Kaalshastra and it is time to look for the “chosen one”, the worthy successor of Baalveer. All the magnificent fairies and Baalveer embark on their journey to Earth on a quest to find the chosen one.

In the other world, Kaal Lok is restless with Baalveer’s revival and Timnasa (Pavitra Punia) in order to fulfil her mission to destroy Baalveer, dedicates her deadliest beast, Bhoochal, to follow Baalveer on Earth and create the ultimate destruction to draw him out.

Will Timnasa get hold of Baalveer again? Will Baalveer be able to find his successor?

Dev Joshi, essaying the role of Baalveer said, “Superhero Baalveer is back and to serve higher purpose and defeat a much stronger enemy. His powers are draining slowly and the onus to find the protector of the world is upon him. The entire team has worked really hard to bring the grandness of the show aliveand I am sure our viewers will enjoy watching Baalveer Returns.”

Pavitra Punia, essaying the role of Timnasa said, “Timnasa is fierce and ruthless with sheer determination to destroy Baalveer forever. Her greed for power will know no bounds and she would be the ultimate challenge for Baalveer. As an artist, I have found this role challenging in terms of the look and the emotions carried by Timnasa and I’m loving this challenge. Once I’m in Timnasa’s outfit, I feel powerful within. I’m looking forward for our viewers’ response to Baalveer Returns.”



