The judges go crazy with a contestant's performance at the Greta Grand Premiere of Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Indian Idol is one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen.

Neha Kakar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh reshammiya are back as the judges and been an excellent mentor to the aspiring singers.

The show has seen some terrific singers. However, the great grand premiere night will see 15 who will take the nation by storm.

ALSO READ: THIS Indian Idol Junior contestant amazed the judges of Indian Idol 2020

The upcoming episode will see a contestant named Ashish who will make everyone go gaga over his performance.

Everyone will come on the stage and groove on his tunes.

Aditya Narayan who is hosting the show too will be impressed by him.

Neha, Vishal and Himesh will loudly cheer him and say , "Aapne Mausam Badal Diya".

Well, the episode is surely going to be an entertaining one.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Never settling Mumbai boy, “Nachiket Lele”, settles at Indian Idol 2020